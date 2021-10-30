Westview powerlifting world champ Tshwaku wants to become even stronger

19-year-old pupil’s four world records in Poland, fuel the fire

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Kwazakhele powerlifter Mandla Tshwaku is confident he can put in the training which could take his performances to new heights by the end of 2022.



That was the bold ambition of the 19-year-old Westview Special School pupil who recently set the international platform alight when he recorded four new world records under the Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Poland earlier in October...