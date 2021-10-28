Barcelona sack coach Koeman after poor run of results

Barcelona sacked coach Ronald Koeman after Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga defeat at Rayo Vallecano, the Catalan club said.

"FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano," the La Liga club said in a statement.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva."

FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career..

Barcelona are ninth in LaLiga on 15 points from 10 games, six points behind leaders Real Madrid who beat them 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

They are third in their Champions League group with three points from three matches after suffering 3-0 defeats in their opening two games against Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Barcelona are five-times European champions and the results marked the first time in the club's history that they had failed to score in their opening two European games.

Koeman, who spent six years with Barca as a player, was brought back to the club in August 2020 by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

New chief Joan Laporta, however, frequently made it clear that the Dutchman was not his appointment.

The duo had an uneasy relationship, with Koeman last month releasing a statement calling for him to be given time to rebuild after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the transfer window.

However, that wish was not granted and the club will now seek a replacement for the 58-year-old.

Local media reports suggest that former midfielder Xavi Hernandez, who is currently in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez are the front runners for the role.

A first-half strike from Radamel Falcao was enough to hand Rayo Vallecano the win.

Colombian striker Falcao pounced in the 30th minute after Barca captain Sergio Busquets lost the ball in midfield and allowed Rayo to launch a quick counter-attack that led to the goal.

After dribbling past Gerard Pique, Falcao finished off in style by finding the back of the net.

Barca had a great chance to equalise in the 72nd minute but Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved Memphis Depay's penalty strike.

In a frantic end to the game, Rayo held on to secure their first league win over Barcelona in 19 years and preserve their unbeaten league run at home this season. They have now won all five of their matches in Estadio de Vallecas.

"I’m really emotional right now. It’s my first win against Barcelona after playing four times against them (with Atletico). Seeing the fans singing, the joy that they are having in the stands, it’s humbling and satisfying," a tearful Falcao, who joined Rayo during the close season, told reporters.

After squandering an earlier chance to score, the 35-year-old Falcao capitalised on an uncharacteristic error by Busquets, who lost possession of the ball after getting distracted.

"I made a mistake and I take full responsibility", Busquets told reporters.

"We are missing a little bit of everything. We have to keep things together and get back on track as soon as possible." - Reuters