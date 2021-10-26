Stighling’s plan for EP Athletics
New president Sticks Stighling’s plan is to take Eastern Province Athletics to greater national heights.
Stighling said EPA deserved to be among the top four provinces in SA but to do so the organisation needed to focus on development not only of athletes but of the structures holistically...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.