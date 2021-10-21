Fine turnout for second Summer Series event

The second Nelson Mandela Bay Track and Field event of the 2022 summer series was held at the Westbourne Oval on Saturday, with spectators allowed in for the first time in months.

The event saw 251 athletes, including many from Mossel Bay, George, Makhanda and East London, compete.

The programme was loaded with 360 events, which also saw a number of disabled athletes displaying their skills.

EPA Track and Field chair Riaan Barnard complimented the athletes for their turnout and performance.

“The strong wind challenged the middle and longer distance athletes, but they still performed above expectations for early season,” Barnard said.

“Already, a handful of athletes touched on the qualifying standards for next year’s EP selection criteria and it was refreshing to once again host an athletics meeting where spectators could cheer on the athletes.”

ACT Athletics Club had the biggest group of participants with 38 athletes while Framesby High was the largest school contingent of 27 athletes.

Framesby’s middle-distance coach Marinda Cronje, one of eight athletics coaches at the school, was positive about the competition.

“Our athletes train all year round and we are now focusing on qualifying for the ASA Championships in 2022.

“As exams start in one week’s time, the training will be a bit limited, but we are looking forward to the next track and field competition in November,” Cronje said.

The dates of the next competitions are November 13 and December 4.

HeraldLIVE