Last call for Ironman African Championship entries

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Entries for the biggest Ironman event on the continent, the Ironman African Championships, will close at midnight on Friday.



Ironman SA spokesperson Siya Ndzimande said they were expecting about 1,200 athletes for the 2021 event at Hobie Beach, Summerstrand, on November 21...