Sport

Last call for Ironman African Championship entries

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
20 October 2021

Entries for the biggest Ironman event on the continent, the Ironman African Championships, will close at midnight on Friday.

Ironman SA spokesperson Siya Ndzimande said they were expecting about 1,200 athletes for the 2021 event at Hobie Beach, Summerstrand, on November 21...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Durban Road mayhem: Why Korsten imploded
How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?

Most Read