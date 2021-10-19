Free State Cricket CEO Van Heerden denies 'blatant racism' claims from ex-player Leie

Johan van Heerden, the CEO of Free State Cricket in Bloemfontein, has denied allegations of racism made by former Knights and Proteas leg-spinner Eddie Leie.

Leie left Johannesburg for Bloemfontein to join the Knights in the 2017/18 season in search of regular game time to enhance his chances of keeping his place in the Proteas national team.

“Here there was blatant racism, and you dared not talk about it. They would ostracise you and make you suffer,” said Leie during his testimony at the Cricket SA (CSA) social justice and nation-building (SJN) transformation hearings in July.

The outspoken Leie mentioned a number of incidents where he said he felt he was discriminated against because he was black and targeted for his courage for speaking out against what he perceived as injustices.

Leie said former Knights fitness coach Morne Castelyn used to tell the team that Sean Whitehead and other fellow white players did more work than the black players.

Leie said he was baffled at Castelyn's remarks as Whitehead apparently used to be the last to arrive for training and first to leave, and yet was deemed to be doing more work than them.

Leie said he challenged Castelyn’s assertions and was seen as a destructive figure in the team after that.

Van Heerden said Castelyn has left the union and he cannot answer on his behalf.

“Unfortunately I did not attend those fitness training [sessions] and I would not know if Morne was doing anything unlawful,” said Van Heerden.

Leie said he even called EFF leader Julius Malema afters matters came to a head when he was left out of both the Knights and Free State teams. He said his omission was not based on performance.

Van Heerden said Leie was the fittest player, and his work ethic and energy were unquestionable. But he added it was the leg-spinner’s apparent lack of contribution in the longer format that was problematic.

Leie said he and the other black players were ostracised for far less than their white teammates and he referred to an incident where another white player, Cornal Dry, went on holiday with his wife “while blacks were busy being slaves”.

Van Heerden explained the incident involving Dry.

“Cornal Dry got married the week before and went to spend time with his wife on holiday. Cornal actually asked for permission at the beginning of the season.”

Asked by the ombudsman of the SJN and chairperson of the hearings advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza what Van Heerden understood Leie to be saying by the remarks that black players were “slaves”, the CEO said: “I think if he refers to Sean Whitehead. I read somewhere where Sean was treated differently than black players.

“I took the two incidents with Cornal and Sean as blacks being slaves.”

While Van Heerden agreed with some of Leie’s allegations, like providing substandard accommodation for young black cricketers as recently as 2019, the CEO denied any form of racism.