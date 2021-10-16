Metro boosts Bell’s amateur boxing programme
Bhanga hands over Walmer township training facility, equipment to champ
SA junior-flyweight champion Nozipho Bell’s vision to keep children off the streets and in the gym has been given a major boost with the donation of boxing equipment and the use of a training facility in Walmer township.
On Friday, Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga and the MMC for sport, recreation, arts and culture councillor, Helga Van Staaden, opened the Walmer Township Multi Purpose Centre for Bell to use as a gym and handed her boxing bags, gloves and protective headgear...
