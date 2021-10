Formula 1 announces record 23-race 2022 calendar

Formula One's governing body approved a 2022 calendar on Friday featuring a record 23 races. These are the dates to pencil into your calendar:

March 20 — Bahrain, Sakhir Circuit

March 27 — Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

April 10 — Australia, Melbourne

April 24 — Emilia Romagna, Imola (Italy)

May 8 — Miami

May 22 — Spain, Barcelona

May 29 — Monaco

June 12 — Azerbaijan, Baku

June 19 — Canada, Montreal

July 3 — Britain, Silverstone

July 10 — Austria, Spielberg

July 24 — France, Le Castellet

July 31 — Hungary, Budapest

Aug. 28 — Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept 4 — Netherlands, Zandvoort

Sept 11 — Italy, Monza

Sept 25 — Russia, Sochi

Oct. 2 — Singapore

Oct. 9 — Japan, Suzuka

Oct. 23 — United States, Austin

Oct. 30 — Mexico, Mexico City

Nov. 13 — Brazil, Sao Paulo

Nov. 20 — Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina