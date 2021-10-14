Swimmers back in the water for short course gala in Makhanda

Welcome return to competitive action after disruption caused by pandemic

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Eastern Cape swimmers will have the chance to put their skills to the test in a competition setting when they take to the water for the Eastern Cape Short Course Championships later in October.



Held in Makhanda in 2019 and organised by Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics, the 2021 event will be contested at the same venue at Diocesan School for Girls...