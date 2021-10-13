Tobias new PR head for Eastern Cape Aquatics
AlgoaFM presenter hopes to help stimulate growth of various watersport disciplines across province
Eastern Cape Aquatics (ECA) executive member Rafiek Potgieter has announced the appointment of Charlton Tobias as the new head of public relations and marketing for the body.
Tobias, also known as Charlie T, co-hosts AlgoaFM’s breakfast show...
