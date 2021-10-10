Gqeberha grapplers come to the party

Pesfa crowned national champions at Submission Kings tournament

Riaan Marais

News reporter



With the deck stacked heavily against them, a team of Gqeberha grapplers managed to secure the Submission Kings Quintet title at the weekend and cement their status as one of the country’s top submission grappling teams.



Flying the PE Submission Fighting Academy (Pesfa) banner, the five-man team were put together on one week’s notice and managed to stun their opponents with slick Brazilian ju-jitsu and heaps of resilience at the inaugural event for the Johannesburg-based fight promotion...