Tennis club to host Forever Young tournament

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The PE Lawn Tennis Club is set to welcome back play to their courts when they host the Forever Young Tournament on Saturday.



Featuring 24 men and women split across two teams, club secretary Keith Murcott said the tournament was aimed at giving players aged 60 and up the chance to get some time on court after not having played much tennis in the last 18 months...