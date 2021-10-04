Gelvandale 15km winner Manja vows to defend title

Mahikeng runner finishes ahead of Melikhaya Frans in legacy event

Soon after winning the Gelvandale 15km race at the weekend, David Manja vowed to come back to defend his title in 2022.



Manja, of Mahikeng, stormed to the finish in the colours of Murray & Roberts in a time of 44mins and 19secs...