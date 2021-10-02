Tyirha underlines boxing credentials with title win

By Mesuli Zifo

Nhlanhla Tyirha underlined his international credentials with yet another flawless performance when he outsmarted tough Filipino foe Jaysever Abcede to win the WBO Global junior flyweight title at East London's International Convention Centre on Friday evening.



The 22-year old Mdantsane southpaw was given a rude awakening when he was floored by a sweeping left in the first round when he carelessly dropped his guard...