United Through Sport to host challenge on National Recreation Day

Nelson Mandela Bay organisation United Through Sport (UTS) will look to play their part in getting children active in the Sport for Social Change Network 626 challenge in celebration of National Recreation Day on Friday.

Set to take place at the Callies Football Club grounds, the challenge will see youth from underprivileged backgrounds come together in a bid to promote healthy living and active lifestyles.

United Through Sport chief executive Di Luden said the 50 invited children would be of high school age, with various activities aimed at keeping them active for the duration of the boot camp.

“The reason we chose high school children was because we usually identify 100 children who are eligible for bursary programmes to attend former model C schools each year, so we had a large bank to choose from in the high school sector,” Luden said.

She said all nine provinces would be involved in celebrating the day, with activities starting at 6am and ending at 6pm, with each province hosting a #SSCN626Challenge event for one hour and 20 minutes.

The event would be held on behalf of the Eastern Cape as part of the department’s National Recreation Day activities, Luden said.

UTS would take the metaphoric baton from Limpopo at 12.40pm and pass it on to KwaZulu-Natal at 2pm.

“Activities will include Tae Bo, five-a-side soccer, a three-legged race and treasure hunt, among other activities,” she said.

“We start at 12.40 on Friday, so they have asked us to do a Facebook live of the event.

“Someone will then throw a ball to the left in Limpopo, which we will catch to signify the start of our 80 minutes.

“Once the time is up, we must then throw the ball to the left of the camera to signify the passing on of the baton to the next province.

“The celebration of National Recreation Day resonates very much with what UTS is all about.

“We are an organisation within the sports for development sector and our main goal is to create a pathway to success for young children.

“Starting from the age of five years old to help them with their cognitive skills, simple hand-eye co-ordination, and the results we get show that children who are able to release themselves on a sports field are a lot more successful in the classroom.”

National Recreation Day facilitates mass participation of South African citizens in recreational activities to promote healthy living and sustainable wellness through physical activities.

UTS is a sport for development organisation based in Gqeberha, using sport as a tool to uplift the Nelson Mandela Bay youth since 2007 by helping in various communities to access sport, life skills, personal development opportunities and education.

