Tissink ready for final push towards Ironman African Champs

Veteran triathlete content with third-place finish in PEople’s Triathlon

Eight-time Ironman winner Raynard Tissink’s preparations will kick into higher gear as he begins to focus his training ahead of his return to the Ironman African Championships start line in November.



The 48-year-old is entering the final few weeks of preparations ahead of the championship race, which has been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is now scheduled to take place on November 21...