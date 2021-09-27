Pearson excel in cricket festival

The Pearson first cricket team produced good results during the 13th annual Jaguar Land Rover Eastern Cape Festival at the school over the weekend.

On day one, they recorded victories in both their Twenty20 matches, defeating Daniel Pienaar by 10 runs and Cradock High by 117 runs.

During the time-format match on the second day, they lost narrowly on the first innings by one run to the only unbeaten side at the festival, Potchefstroom Gymnasium.

After Potch Gym were dismissed for 194, Cormey van der Watt led the way for Pearson with 47, but they were ultimately dismissed for 193.

The hosts finished off their festival with good wins against East London’s Hudson Park and Queenstown’s Queen’s College.

They made 174 against Hudson, with Van der Watt contributing 79, and then dismissed their opponents for 123.

In a 40-over match against Queen’s, Van der Watt and Connor Mitchell made half-centuries as Pearson scored an impressive 224 and followed that by dismissing the visitors for 159

Van der Watt was outstanding with the bat for Pearson and top-scored with 238 runs during the festival at an average of 47.5.

Selected results:

Daniel Pienaar 580/5 in 50 overs (C Williams 289 off 135 balls, H Mohamed 153, D Bezuidenhout 2/84, T van Tonder 2/85); Despatch 72 (C Williams 4/26, D Daries 3/8, S Coetzee 2/18). Daniel Pienaar won by 508 runs.

Pearson 111/7 in 20 overs (Jayden Groenewald 33, H Mohammed 1/16); Daniel Pienaar 101 (S Coetzee 20, Jared Rogers 3/11). Pearson won by 10 runs.

Pearson 175/8 in 20 overs (Connor Mitchell 69, Siba Poyo 2/18); Cradock 58 (R Block 20, Jared Rogers 3/4). Pearson won by 117 runs.

Potchefstroom 194 (Johan Mahne 114, Esa Gangat 5/55) and 111/2 (Martin Bullock 62); Pearson 193 (Cormey van der Watt 47, Ruan Lotz 3/52). Potchefstroom won on the first innings.

Pearson 174 in 50 overs (Cormey van der Watt 79); Hudson Park 122 (Jared Rogers 3/14, Esa Gangat 3/34). Pearson won by 51 runs.

Pearson 224 in 40 overs (Cormey van der Watt 59, Connor Mitchell 53, Esa Gangat 32); Queen’s 159 (Tiaan Eksteen 4/20, Umar Gangat 2/26, Esa Gangat 2/29). Pearson won by 65 runs.