Event aims to get athletics back on track in northern areas

Young and old urged to turn out for second running of Varsvlei Athletics Series

PREMIUM

Reviving athletics in schools and the community of the northern areas will be at the forefront of a plan to get individuals more active.



The second instalment of the Varsvlei Athletics Series is scheduled for this week and organiser Derrick Hoshe has called on athletes young and old to come and join in a morning of fun...