Max Homa wins Fortinet Championship

Max Homa shot a 7-under-par 65 - his second 65 in as many days - to win the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California Sunday by a stroke over Maverick McNealy.

It was Homa's second PGA win in 2021, and both came in California. Homa, 30, previously won at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February.

Prior to 2021, Homa also won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.

Trailing by three strokes, the 30-year-old scored a two-shot eagle on 12 and then recorded three more birdies on the next five holes to claim the lead.

A par 5 on 18 was good enough to secure the win.

Overall, Homa notched six birdies, the eagle and one bogie for the win.

McNealy had held or tied for the lead the previous two rounds, and his four-under 68 Sunday was good enough for eighth-best in the field.

Chile's Mito Pereira finished third at 16 under with his own final-round 68. Australia's Marc Leishman and Talor Gooch tied for fourth at 15 under.

A five-way tie for sixth place rounded out the top ten. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Chinese Taipei's CT Pan, Patrick Rodgers, John Augenstein and Scott Stallings all finished at 13 under.

Jim Knous, who had shot a 7-under 65 Saturday to tie for the overall lead, shot a final-round 74 and finished tied for 11th.

South Korea's Jin Young Ko shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic by four shots.

Ko finished at 11-under 205, comfortably ahead of South Korea's Jeongeun Lee and Australia's Su Oh. Both golfers shot 69 Sunday.

The event was shortened to 54 holes after Saturday's third round at Oregon Golf Club at West Linn, Oregon, was washed out due to heavy rain.

The 26-year-old Ko shot a bogey-free round on Sunday to win her ninth career LPGA event. It was her first tour appearance since the Tokyo Olympics.

"I had a lot of practice with my coach and had a lot of workouts," Ko said of spending approximately six weeks in South Korea.

"I had a great week this week and I'm so happy for the name on the trophy. It's a great win."

Ko carded three birdies while winning for the second time this season. She also won the Volunteers of American Classic in early July.

"I tried to make a no bogey-free round today, (and) I made it," Ko said.

"I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it."

Lee shot eagle-3 on the 18th hole to move into the tie for second. She recorded three birdies and two bogeys.

Oh registered four birdies and one bogey in her round.

"A few more putts drop then I would have been closer," said Oh, "but still pretty happy with how I played this whole week."

Perrine Delacour of France shot 69 to finish fourth with a 5-under 211. She had four birdies and one bogey.

- Field Level Media