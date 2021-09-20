Last hurrah for Grey halfback pairing
Best friends have played rugby together since starting primary school
Grey High School halfback pairing Berwyn Bosch and Divan Moss will achieve a rather unique milestone at the weekend when they represent Eastern Province against the Griffons at the weekend.
The 18-year-old scrumhalf-flyhalf combination, which started about 12 years ago, was almost robbed of provincial representation due to the global pandemic which had brought all forms of sport to a standstill. ..
