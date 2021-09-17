Kart racer Joshua Coertze vows to come back stronger
Gqeberha karting ace remains positive despite missing top spot in Rok Cup ZA national champs
Despite getting pipped at the post, Gqeberha kart racer Joshua Coertze took away a lot of positives as the curtain came down on the Rok Cup ZA national karting championships recently.
Heading into the final weekend with a chance to claim the title, a day of drama unfolded on the track as Coertze ended in fourth spot overall...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.