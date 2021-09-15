Eastern Cape Aquatics on drive to nurture future athletes

Eastern Cape Aquatics (ECA), the provincial body that administrates and regulates the five disciplines of artistic swimming, diving, swimming, open water swimming and water polo in the Eastern Cape, is on a drive to unearth talent at grassroots level.

ECA recently held its AGM and a new executive was elected.

New president Stephen Haswell has set his focus on elevating aquatic sports in the Eastern Cape and said he was excited to be supported by the new committee which he believed would be a driving force in the province.

“There are a number of focus areas that we have identified for the provincial body,” Haswell said.

“First, we are going to prioritise our ‘Learn to Swim’ programmes, especially among communities that have traditionally not had access to pools.

“Ultimately, our national goal is to have a broad cross-section of athletes regularly competing in finals in SA national competitions.