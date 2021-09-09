National body steps in after irregular EP athletics election
Errol Heynes appointed interim administrator until new executive appointed
Athletics SA has appointed an interim administrator to oversee the ushering in of a new Eastern Province Athletics executive committee following an irregular election process in August.
Marvin Draai was voted in as president but has since stepped down along with the rest of the elected committee...
