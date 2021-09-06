Mfunzi confident ahead of Cape Town Marathon

A second place in the Prince Mangosuthu Ultra 52km Marathon at the weekend has provided Gqeberha road runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi with a sizeable dose of confidence ahead of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on October 17.



The Nedbank Running Club athlete crossed the line in 3hrs 46mins to finish behind Loveness Madziva, who won the race in 3:42.37 in Dundee on Sunday. ..