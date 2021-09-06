Ironman glory for Trautman, Gous

Men’s winner notches up fifth Buffalo City win, and Gqeberha athlete grabs maiden victory

The ever-impressive Matt Trautman stormed over the finishing line on Sunday for his fifth Ironman 70.3 Buffalo City victory, while Gqeberha’s Natia Gous (Van Heerden) secured her maiden professional win in the female race.



Trautman finished the triathlon in a time of 3 hrs 47 mins and 25 secs, leading from start to finish and maintaining a steady gap between him and the rest of the field. ..