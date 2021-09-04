Day 11 wrap of the Paralympics: Team SA bids farewell to stalwarts and gives glimpses of the future

As the SA Paralympic team rolled, ran, jumped and threw themselves into what was all but the last day of competition of the Tokyo Games, they bade farewell to superstars and stalwarts and gave notice of those that would lead the team in Paris in 2024.

There was one event to come for SA: Louzanne Coetzee, the silver medallist in the 1500m, who was set to take part in the greater challenge of the marathon just before the clock turned midnight on Saturday night.

On Saturday, her SA teammates gave the final day of competition at the Olympic Stadium as good a push as they could, coming close to adding to the medal count without managing to.

To start with the woman who was one of the first to make SA disabled sport great.

At 50, Zanele Situ, the first black African woman to win gold for SA at any major games, took fifth place in the seated javelin with a 16.22m. In Sydney 21 years ago she won gold with 14.78m.

It has been a tough old time and a tough old Games, but Paris 2024 may not be a journey too far.

“This was a good competition,” said Situ.

“I was hoping to throw 17m, but even then I wouldn’t have made it [into the medals], but I really enjoyed it. Although I only had two legitimate throws, I was trying my best.

“Covid really has had an impact on everyone’s lives, but I’m not saying no to Paris 2024. I really enjoy what I’m doing and I enjoy having the support of SA. I’m still going to hang on, and I know that we all have to work through this Covid pandemic together.”