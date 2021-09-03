Day 10 wrap of the Tokyo Paralympics: SA's Ntando Mahlangu wins second gold

With a high-stepping, long-kicking display of perpetual motion on Friday, Ntando Mahlangu won his second gold of the Tokyo Paralympics with a pair of prosthetics on which he said he was carrying the whole of SA with him down the final 80 metres.

His “legs” sported the SA team’s logo surrounded by Ndebele patterns with the colours of Afrikaans Hoer Seunskool, where he is in matric, thrown in for good measure. On those legs, the double amputee made a up a gap on the bend of the 200m on defending champion and Paralympic legend Richard Whitehead, and roared past him to win by a few lengths in 23.59 seconds.

In Rio, five years ago, the 14-year-old Mahlangu took silver as Great Britain’s Whitehead, a man of extraordinary mental and physical strength who has also completed the Comrades Marathon, won gold. When he was beaten in Tokyo, Whitehead showed the depth of character that marks the Paralympics, the 45-year-old hugging the South African before asking to swap race numbers with him as a sign of a “changing of the guard”.

“It’s a pity that there wasn’t a full crowd here to celebrate Ntando’s win,” said Whitehead. “He’s an athlete who deserves to have full houses watching him. He’s the future. When I won gold at London 2012 there were 80,000 people in the Olympic Stadium and it was a special moment, a life experience. Ntando deserves that.”

Ntando said he did not need the stadium to be full as “the love and the warmth from the Japanese people before coming to the stadium and all through the Games has been wonderful”, which was admirable for a 19-year-old who has not been one to talk before he walks.