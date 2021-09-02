Gous ready for return at Buffalo City Ironman

Bay triathlete raring to go despite training being disrupted by illness

Gqeberha professional triathlete Natia Gous has not let a stomach bug get the better of her as she prepares for her return to an Ironman race start line after more than a year away.



The diminutive powerhouse will race her first Ironman since her fourth place finish in the Buffalo City 70.3 event in 2020...