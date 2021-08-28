Pearson men’s netball team through to national challenge

Earlier in 2021, Netball SA and Twizza announced a sponsored nationwide challenge for men’s and women’s teams from all affiliated clubs.

The district winners proceed to a provincial playoff and the provincial winners participate in the national challenge finals.

The Pearson men’s team won the gold medal in the district challenge, which was staged in May and June, thus earning the right to represent the Nelson Mandela Bay district in the provincial challenge in East London in August.

Sixteen women’s and 10 men’s teams representing the eight Eastern Cape districts gathered in East London on Saturday August 21 to contest the provincial playoffs.

The Pearson men’s team won their pool, their semifinal and defeated the Aloes Club team from East London 17-13 in a pulsating final.

The victory allows them to represent the Eastern Cape in the national challenge in September.

In the pool matches, the Pearson team defeated Ikwenkezi 17-6, Mbalentle 14-8, G-Force 11-6 and Spears 16-6, before beating Utah 16-6 in the semifinals.