SA tennis star Kevin Anderson ready to seize US Open opportunity

SA tennis star Kevin Anderson says he is fit and ready to return to the top of his game as he prepares to make an 11th appearance at the US Open in New York next week.

The former world number five has battled with various injuries over the past two years, which saw his ranking fall as low as 146th in the world at the beginning of 2020.

Johannesburg-born Anderson has struggled with multiple injuries in recent years and this prevented him from progressing beyond the third round at a Grand Slam since 2018.

“The excitement of playing in Grand Slams is still highest on my list, and I still have the belief in myself to go out there and try to win the tournament,” said Anderson.

“I feel I'm playing really good tennis at the moment, so I'm excited to see how far I can go in the tournament.”