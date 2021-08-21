Longboard ace Steven Sawyer in limbo as competition dates clash

Jeffreys Bay professional surfer Steven Sawyer will have a tough decision to make after two events, both of which his name was down for, take place concurrently next week.



The 27-year-old goofy footer was invited to compete at The Experience Northern Cape Namakwa Challenge, presented by Billabong Adventure at the Groenrivier, set to get under way on Monday. ..