If the race had been a lap longer it would have been a different story: Brad Binder after Austrian GP win

Brad Binder says if he’d had to race one more lap in the rain on Sunday, the extra splash of wet might have washed out the tale of his gritty triumph at the Austrian grand prix.

Addressing a virtual press conference with SA media on Thursday afternoon, Binder said the timing of the rain, with three laps to go, played into his hands perfectly.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider rolled the dice by opting to stay on the track on his slicks instead of swapping for better grip.

“I could see the rain was coming and I just tried to pretty much work it out to the point where if I would lose about 15 seconds a lap over the next three laps I would still be fine.

“It would still be faster than coming through pit lane, which takes about 40, 45 seconds,” he said. “I took the gamble, tried to stay out. It definitely came at the perfect time. I think if the race was one lap longer it would have been a very different story.”

The rain didn’t just affect his tyres, which instantly lost the little grip they’d given him before, but also the braking system. The carbon fibre brakes work at high temperatures, but not in cool conditions.