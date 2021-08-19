Triathlon racing returns to Pollok Beach

Triathlon racing is set to return to the shores of Gqeberha when Zsports hosts the “We’re Back” event at Pollok Beach on Sunday.

Featuring Olympic and sprint distance races, the event, which has been restricted to just 80 entries, will also include a relay option consisting of three members, where each member does one leg of the three-discipline race.

The action gets under way at 8am.

Organiser Michael Zoetmulder said this would be Zsports’ first event in two months, with the national duathlon championships, meant to be held in June, having been postponed as a result of rising Covid-19 case numbers at the time.

“Our last race was the provincial championships at the back end of June, but we are super excited to be hosting events again and we hope this is just the start of more events for us,” he said.

While entries stood at just over half on Thursday, Zoetmulder was hopeful numbers would pick up before it closed at the end of business on Friday.

The Olympic distance race will see athletes take on a 1,500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run, while the sprint distance event will see athletes cover a 750m swim, 25km cycle and 5km run.

Zoetmulder said the relay teams would race the sprint distance while the super sprint distance was dropped from the schedule.

“I think the relay option is great because it gives athletes the chance to work as a team, but also, it is a great introduction to the sport for those who don’t feel fit enough to do all three disciplines just yet,” he said.

While the event will be open to athletes registered with Triathlon SA, he said day licences were available for purchase, while relay teams would need only one licence per team.

Looking ahead to future events, Zoetmulder said there were quite a few planned for the coming months.

“From September we are hoping to do two events a week.

“We have quite a few fun runs and other events that are in the pipeline, the PEople’s Triathlon, as well as other events towards the end of the year,” he said.

HeraldLIVE