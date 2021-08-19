Sascoc announces Lift airline collab with Team SA, but still no word on medallist bonuses

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) CEO Barry Hendricks says he is excited about the partnership between the committee and Mzansi's newest airline, Lift.

Hendricks said the team which represented SA in the recent Tokyo Olympics, including medallists swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and surfer Bianca Buitendag, were the first to benefit from the partnership between Sascoc and the airline.

“I’m delighted that Lift is now the official domestic carrier of Team SA. These are truly exciting and inspiring times. Lift is a dynamic and flexible new player in SA’s airline industry and their brand embodies the same hope and spirit as Sascoc and Team SA,” said Hendricks.

Lift CEO Jonathan Ayache said the company was excited to transport Team SA. Reflecting on the Olympics, he said the team, which brought home three medals, had made the country proud and ignited SA's united spirit.

He also wished those participating at the Paralympics, which runs from August 24 to September 5, the best of luck.