Sascoc announces Lift airline collab with Team SA, but still no word on medallist bonuses
SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) CEO Barry Hendricks says he is excited about the partnership between the committee and Mzansi's newest airline, Lift.
Hendricks said the team which represented SA in the recent Tokyo Olympics, including medallists swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and surfer Bianca Buitendag, were the first to benefit from the partnership between Sascoc and the airline.
“I’m delighted that Lift is now the official domestic carrier of Team SA. These are truly exciting and inspiring times. Lift is a dynamic and flexible new player in SA’s airline industry and their brand embodies the same hope and spirit as Sascoc and Team SA,” said Hendricks.
Lift CEO Jonathan Ayache said the company was excited to transport Team SA. Reflecting on the Olympics, he said the team, which brought home three medals, had made the country proud and ignited SA's united spirit.
He also wished those participating at the Paralympics, which runs from August 24 to September 5, the best of luck.
“We hope that our athletes make it all the way to their respective finals, win medals and achieve their personal goals. We’re so happy to be a part of their journey and offer them great flight experiences and amazing flexibility,” said Ayache.
TimesLIVE reported at the weekend that Sascoc unveiled a team of four tennis players that will represent SA in Tokyo.
Kgothatso Montjane, Mariska Venter, Evans Maripa and Leon Els will compete in the singles and doubles competitions from August 24.
Montjane, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the Wimbledon Championships in London last month, has her sights on a medal.
“I've always said in Tokyo I just want to aim for a medal — it doesn't matter which colour — and after my performance at Wimbledon I don't see why it's not attainable,” she said.
The partnership comes after Sascoc moved to clarify reports that it would not be rewarding medallists for their achievement at the games.
The reports resulted in several public initiatives, including crowdfunding, to help raise money and gifts in honour of the athletes.
TimesLIVE reported that Sascoc vice-president Lwandile Simelane and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa did not initially indicate whether bonuses will be paid when asked about financial rewards for Olympic medallists.
But Hendricks later said they would be rewarded.
“We have been consistent in saying we are in negotiations with partners over the issue of financial rewards to medallists at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
“It is true the amounts have not been finalised, given that the negotiations are ongoing. However, there has never been a point whereby a decision has been made to not offer medallists incentives,” said Hendricks.
The committee gave athletes R500‚000 for gold‚ R250‚000 for silver and R100‚000 for bronze under former sports minister Fikile Mbalula.
The coaches of each podium finisher were also rewarded.