EP’s Mjoli primed for SA Cross-Country Championship

Adjusted training programme has put her on right track to shine in debut at national event, says Ikamva Athletics Club runner

Ikamva Athletics Club road runner Nwabisa Mjoli hopes to make a memorable debut for Eastern Province Athletics at the SA Cross-Country Championships in Amanzimtoti on September 12.



The 29-year-old, who is originally from Umzimkulu, has made her presence felt in the Bay’s road running and cross-country circles and now hopes to make a mark nationally...