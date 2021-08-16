Keegan Cooke to miss Buffalo City 70.3

Bay triathlete still shaking off the effects of contracting Covid-19

Gqeberha professional triathlete Keegan Cooke has put on hold any ambition of competing in the Buffalo City Ironman 70.3 race on September 5 as he continues to make his way back to full health from Covid-19.



Cooke, who contracted the virus just over two months ago, has slim pickings in terms of races he can still take on as the year draws to a close. ..