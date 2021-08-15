SA's Binder wins in Austria after tyre gamble pays off

SA's Brad Binder delivered a sensational home Austrian Grand Prix win for his KTM team on Sunday after a late, crazy gamble to stick to slick tyres on a wet and slippery track paid off.

As the rain came down and the top five riders peeled into the pits at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring to switch to bikes shod with wet tyres, sixth-placed Binder stayed out and hung on in the downpour for three wild laps.

Ducati's Italian factory rider Francesco Bagnaia, who had led for much of the race and was one of the frontrunners who pitted, roared back through the field to take second place but was a full 9.991 seconds behind.

Spanish pole-sitter Jorge Martin, on the Pramac Ducati, finished third.

- Reuters