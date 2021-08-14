Team SA name strong tennis quartet for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have unveiled a strong tennis team to take part at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Japan, which take place from August 24 to September 5.

Team SA features four tennis players — Kgothatso Montjane, Mariska Venter, Evans Maripa and Leon Els — who will compete in the singles and doubles competitions from August 24.

World No.6 Montjane, who has been in form this year, is expected to lead the charge when SA aim for a first wheelchair tennis medal at the Paralympics.

“Wimbledon was a confidence boost and I'm looking forward to Tokyo,” said Montjane, who will turn out at the Paralympics for the fourth time in her career.

Montjane reached a Grand Slam final for the first time at the Wimbledon Championships in London last month, establishing herself among the medal favourites for the Tokyo showpiece.

“I've always said in Tokyo I just want to aim for a medal — it doesn't matter which colour — and after my performance at Wimbledon I don't see why it's not attainable,” she said.

The 35-year-old player from Limpopo, who also competed in the Wimbledon doubles final with British partner Lucy Shuker, will pair up with Venter in the doubles competition at the Games.

Receiving a wild-card entry from the International Tennis Federation, world No.35 Venter will make her Paralympic debut.