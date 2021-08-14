Royal AM on buying Celtic: ‘The deal has gone through, we’re finalising the documents’

Royal AM have confirmed they are in the process of purchasing the Premier Division franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic.

Royal communications manager Sthembiso Hlongwane said on Saturday morning there were still logistics to conclude on the deal, and said he could not say yet whether the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have approved or will approve it.

But he confirmed the deal is at an advanced stage by Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize to purchase Celtic from the Free State club’s owner, Max Tshabalala.

Hlongwane also confirmed that Royal are selling their GladAfrica Championship (National First Division, or NFD) status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM).

“Yes the deal has gone through. We’re just finalising all the relevant documents,” Hlongwane said.

“But it’s just unfortunate it reached the media before it reached all the relevant stakeholders, including the players particularly. The wellbeing of the players is very important.”

TTM, meanwhile, were preparing to announce that they have purchased Royal’s NFD, a deal the PSL has apparently approved.

TimesLIVE also has seen a screenshot of a letter purported to be from the PSL to its board of governors (BoG) informing the 32 GladAfrica and DStv Premiership clubs that the league’s executive committee has approved the sale.

TimesLIVE also has a copy of a document that is apparently an official TTM statement, dated August 15, that the club was apparently preparing to release on Sunday, confirming their purchase of Royal.

This deal will clear the way for the sale of the Premiership status of Celtic, reported on via a source by TimesLIVE on Friday, to Royal.