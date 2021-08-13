Khotso Mokoena back training in bid to qualify for Commonwealth Games

South African long and triple jumper Khotso Mokoena has returned to training with the plan of qualifying for next year’s Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, England.

The former Olympic medallist, who is a member of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board and chairperson of the athletes' commission, says performances in domestic competitions will determine if he is ready for a major championship.

“I have started training already, the past months have been tough coming back into the game and also trying to lose the small stomach,” said the 2008 Olympic Games long jump silver medallist and 2014 Commonwealth Games triple jump gold medallist.

“Things are coming quite OK, it’s good to be back in training, but I think once I start competition I will definitely know what it is like – but the chances of going to the Commonwealth Games are quite good.”

Mokoena also spoke about the sad state of triple and long jumping in the country, which he said needs urgent attention.

“Our long jumpers have a long way to go – we need to pay a little bit more attention to our jumpers. In the past years we had really good medals at major championships when it came to long jump.