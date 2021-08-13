Buckingham chases glory at Ironman Frankfurt
Top three finishers to qualify for world champs in Kona
Gqeberha-based professional triathlete Kyle Buckingham believes he will have the mental strength to overcome any challenges as he prepares to tackle a full-distance Ironman race this weekend.
Buckingham will toe the line at the Mainova Ironman European Championships in Frankfurt on Sunday, and will be looking to put his training to good use...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.