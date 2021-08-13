Buckingham chases glory at Ironman Frankfurt

Top three finishers to qualify for world champs in Kona

Gqeberha-based professional triathlete Kyle Buckingham believes he will have the mental strength to overcome any challenges as he prepares to tackle a full-distance Ironman race this weekend.



Buckingham will toe the line at the Mainova Ironman European Championships in Frankfurt on Sunday, and will be looking to put his training to good use...