Funding key to EP hockey glory

SA international Malgraff appeals to Eastern Cape companies to get behind team

PREMIUM

Eastern Province hockey player Ignatius Malgraff is confident the squad can put in a good showing as they step up their preparations for an interprovincial tournament in October.



Malgraff, who was part of the provisional SA Olympic squad for the Tokyo Games and has 65 international caps, said the players were capable of causing a few upsets at the tournament, to be held in Cape Town..