Kahn named SA sprint coach for world junior champs

Gqeberha academy founder excited by opportunity to take young athletes under her wing

Gqeberha high performance coach Jessi Kahn will look to use her skills wisely after she was named as the sprint and hurdles coach for Team SA at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Kenya later in August.



The founder and head coach at Jessi Heatley Sprint and Hurdles Academy, Kahn, formerly Heatley, said she was excited by the opportunity to take the sprint and hurdle athletes under her wing and help them show off their skills to the world. ..