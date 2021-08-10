Sport MEC swaps heels for takkies

Instead of having a glitzy and glamorous 40th birthday celebration, Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye will exchange her heels for running shoes as she tackles a 40km road run to raise funds for the building of sport facilities in the province.

Though it will not be a stylish birthday celebration, it will definitely be a memorable one.

Nkomonye is bidding to raise R5m for netball courts and sport bras for women in sport in the Eastern Cape.

The 40km charity run will take place on August 28 on the eve of her birthday.

It will start at 6.30am from N6 Cobongo and finish at the Beacon Bay Country Club in East London.

The MEC said women in sport had been neglected for years and she hoped that through the run women would get the support needed not only from the government but through corporates as well.

“I am turning 40 in the next few weeks and it’s a milestone indeed,” Nkomonye said.

“I then thought as a servant of the people what more can I do to celebrate the achievement of the milestone and still serve the constituencies that I have been given a responsibility to lead.

“So, for the longest time, women in sport have not enjoyed support, they have not enjoyed sponsorship and they have not enjoyed even the level of salaries and earning that they get from the sport they participate in.

“If you compare them to their male counterparts, it’s not similar.

“So I think I should spark a debate, not only a conversation but encourage others to be an agency of change because sport is a societal matter.

“It does not become a responsibility of the government only.

“This is one way of raising awareness.

“Of course, running alone will not do justice in terms of tackling the big elephant in the room.

“The elephant of equality.

“However, I have started engaging with big corporates in the province and I am calling upon national corporates to intervene.

“The run itself will be preceded by a policy workshop where we will be discussing the involvement of the government and the contribution the government has made in the change and the transformation of the sporting sector.”

Nkomonye said she would also be engaging and developing strategies on how corporates should be involved in supporting women in sport in the province.

She said though many talented women needed to be assisted with the basics of sport bras and running takkies, the biggest downfall was not having training facilities and infrastructure.

“A case in point, we have Thunderbirds, a women’s soccer team that is based in the Mnquma municipality, who are participating in the National Women’s League.

“But they do not even have a soccer field to practise on and they do not even have facilities.

“We are engaging with municipalities in ensuring that in each and every district there is a facility that will be a multipurpose centre.

“These facilities are a necessity — that is why we have embarked on this drive to raise R5m so that we are able to go and construct those facilities in the rural areas and townships.”

