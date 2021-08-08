Gritty Gelant and macho Mokoka no match for Kenya's marathon giant

Gritty Gelant was the only of the SA trio to reach the finish line, crossing in 34th place in 2:16:43. “It was a really difficult race especially taking the conditions into consideration,” he said.

“It was very, very humid. That’s the main factor that we actually struggled with ... Just after 28km the conditions just started to get a little bit more difficult in terms of the heat, difficult to breathe.”

The men’s marathon, SA’s last chance of silverware in Tokyo, served up the most famous of gold medals in Atlanta 25 years ago when Josia Thugwane won the closest Olympic 42km tussle in history.

But that was a distant memory on Sunday. Even Team SA’s three medals from the opening week of this showpiece seemed an aeon ago.

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and surfer Bianca Buitendag had scooped silver on the fourth day of the Games, and then Schoenmaker struck gold in the 200m breaststroke on Day Seven, the first Friday of the Olympics.

From Saturday last weekend it was nine long days of vain hope, the longest medal drought since the 10 days SA waited for long-jumper Khotso Mokoena to secure the country’s only gong of Beijing 2008.

Tokyo was the first Games ever where SA men failed to medal, and the first since readmission where track and field was unable to make the podium.

Akani Simbine came the closest with his fourth spot in the men’s 100m, followed by Kyle Blignaut’s sixth in the shot put.

Elsewhere there were three fifth places — Chad Le Clos in the men’s 200m butterfly, Kaylene Corbett in the women’s 200m breaststroke and the Blitzboks, one of Team SA’s biggest disappointments.

The men’s four rowers were the other big let-down, failing to make a final where two crews they’d beaten in Lucerne in May, Romania and Italy, took silver and bronze.