SA’s Lloyd Harris stuns Rafael Nadal in Washington

The 24-year-old South African Lloyd Harris earned the biggest win of his career on Thursday evening, shocking Rafael Nadal 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington DC, US.

The ATP Tour's official website reported that Nadal overcame a lingering foot injury on Wednesday evening to beat home favourite Jack Sock in a final-set tiebreak. But Harris did not allow the top seed and 20-time Grand Slam-winner the same latitude.

“Today was really special. I think I have had some big wins, and this year I have beat some Grand Slam champions,” Harris told ATPTour.com.

“But to beat a 20-time Grand Slam champion, and especially in front of a full crowd and with such an amazing atmosphere, it was definitely something very special.”

Harris becomes the first player to win his first meeting with Nadal since 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov upset the Spaniard in 2017, the ATP Tour's media channel tweeted.

The pain of his injury did not impact world No.3 Nadal’s fighting spirit — and the Spaniard said he felt better against world No.50 Harris, but it was not enough to topple the South African.