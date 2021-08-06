SA men miss out on 4x400m relay final spot

PREMIUM

The men’s 4x400m relay team ran a season’s best in their heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday‚ but that was not enough to qualify for Saturday’s final.



Lythe Pillay‚ Zakiti Nene‚ Ranti Dikgali and Thapelo Phora clocked 3 min 01.18 sec to finish seventh in the second eliminator of the night‚ beating only Colombia...