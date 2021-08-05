Natia van Heerden targets 70.3 start line in East London
Bay professional triathlete keen to get back into action after shortage of races in past 18 months
Gqeberha professional triathlete Natia van Heerden feels in good shape and ready to return for Ironman 70.3 Buffalo City in September.
Van Heerden said she would be on the start line of the East London event on September 5 and hoped the current block of training would put her in good stead in the lead-up to a potential outing at the Ironman African Championships in the Bay in November. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.