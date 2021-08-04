Thompson-Herah completes sprint double

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a second successive Olympic sprint double when she won the 200m gold medal in a blistering 21.53 seconds on Tuesday.

Thompson-Herah controlled the race from the start and was a clear winner, but 18-year-old Christine Mboma of Namibia produced an astonishing final 30m to make up four places and take silver in 21.81.

Gabby Thomas of US took the bronze in 21.87, just edging out 100m silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.94).

World record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden won the men’s pole vault gold medal on Tuesday after clearing a height of 6.02m on his first effort.

The 21-year-old Duplantis, who finished with a silver medal behind world champion Sam Kendricks of the US in 2019, remained the only man to fly over six metres this year.

American Chris Nilsen cleared the bar at 5.97 with his first attempt but could not match Duplantis and picked up the silver medal.

Brazil’s Thiago Braz, who won the title at his home Olympics in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, took bronze with his effort of 5.87.

Athing Mu of the US won the gold medal in the women’s 800m final, her country’s first victory in the event in more than half a century, as her compatriot Raevyn Rogers grabbed bronze.

The absence of SA’s double champion Caster Semenya, ruled ineligible due to heightened testosterone levels, opened up the field to a new winner and the 19-year-old Mu took full advantage.

She dominated the race, leading almost from the start and crossing the line clear of her rivals in a time of 1:55.21, to secure the US a second gold in the event after Madeline Manning’s triumph in 1968. — Reuters