PGA Tour announces 2021-22 schedule, collaboration with Euro Tour

The PGA Tour released its 2021-22 season schedule on Tuesday, also announcing new details of its collaboration with the European Tour to co-sanction three events.

The "strategic alliance" between the PGA and European tours, which initially was announced last fall, will mark the first time outside of World Golf Championships events that three tournaments will count on both on both tours, providing more playing opportunities as well as points toward each tour's respective season-long points races, the PGA Tour's FedExCup and the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

Those events include the Scottish Open, with new title sponsor Genesis, set for the week preceding the 150th Open Championship; the Barbasol Championship, to be played opposite the Scottish Open; and the Barracuda Championship, which will be played the same week as The Open.

As co-sanctioned events, the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship will offer spots to 50 European Tour members.

Additionally, both tours announced that the 2022 Irish Open will see a significant increase in prize money, to $6 million starting in 2022, which is nearly double the purse from this year.

"With today's news, I am pleased to say that the PGA Tour and the European Tour are both stronger than at any time in our history, as we are positioned to grow - together - over the next 10 years faster than we have at any point in our existence," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement.

"We are committed to continuing to evolve and adapt, and with our ever-strengthening partnership with the European Tour, to take the global game to the heights we all know it is capable of."

"It's a first step," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley told ESPN in a joint interview with Monahan. "There is much more to come from this alliance."

That first step, however, includes eliminating the two co-sanctioned WGC events in Mexico and in Memphis, where this week's FedEx St Jude Invitational will be played for the last time.

The World Golf Championships, which began in 1999, have generally included four events throughout the year that count on both tours.

The WGC-Mexico Championship, previously known by several names and moved to Mexico City in 2017, will be replaced by a regular PGA Tour stop with a 132-player field and will be called the Mexico Championship, set for late April.

Other highlights from the PGA Tour's announcement of the 48-tournament schedule, which will now feature 45 FedExCup regular-season events and three 2022 FedExCup playoff events, include a change in location and venue for the start of the FedExCup Playoffs to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee replacing the regular-season event that has been held in Memphis since 1958.

Additionally, the RBC Canadian Open, set for June 6-12 in Toronto, returns to the schedule after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Rory McIlroy won the last RBC Canadian Open, played in 2019.

The European Tour will announce the initial portion of its 2022 schedule later this month, with the full season announcement to follow.

